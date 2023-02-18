Global Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Market 2023 By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2033

Global Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Market Size was valued at USD 201.4 mn in 2022 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033

Major Companies:

Xoran Technologies LLC

Carestream Health (Onex Corporation)

CurveBeam

Planmed OY

NeuroLogica Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers AG)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Segmentation of the Global Point-of-Care CT Imaging Market:

Segmentation by Treatment:

Compact CT scanners

Full-sized CT scanners

Segmentation by Application:

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Respiratory

ENT

Others

Segmentation by End-Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

The table Of Content Is Described Here:-

1 Industry Overview

2 Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company Profiles

4 Global Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Market Size by Type and Application (2023-2033)

5 Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Development Status and Outlook

8 China Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Development Status and Outlook

9 India Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Point-Of-Care CT Imaging Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type, and Application (2018-2023)

12 Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

