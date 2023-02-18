Laura Rosenberger tipped to take over at American Institute in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will succeed James Moriarty as chairperson of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Friday (Feb. 17).

A recent Bloomberg report described her as a key China aide to U.S. President Joe Biden, while adding she was slated to leave the administration. Moriarty has been functioning in the U.S.-based AIT chairmanship position since October 2016, but there has been no official notice of any change. The State Department told RFA it had no related news at present.

According to the unconfirmed report, Rosenberger has wide experience in foreign policy planning, both related to China and to Korea, and going back to the NSC during the Obama administration.

The rumors of a change of chairmanship at AIT came as Taiwan continues to face rising threats from China, with the Biden administration providing weapons and members of Congress paying frequent visits to Taipei.