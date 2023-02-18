Taiwan CECC announces 15,094 new COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Saturday (Feb. 18) 14,795 new local cases and 299 new imported cases.

It also reported 55 new deaths, one of which was imported.

Of the 14,795 new local cases, 6,704 were male, while 8,086 were female, and five cases are currently under investigation. Their ages ranged from younger than 5 years old to over 90 years old, CECC reported.

The CECC pointed out that of the 54 deaths, 33 were male and 21 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and over 90. All of them were severe infections and 53 had a history of chronic diseases, while 37 had not received three or more doses of a COVID vaccine.

The command center explained that among the 299 new imported cases, 116 were male and 183 were female. They ranged in age from younger than 5 years old to more than 80 years old.

According to the CECC, since 2020, there have been 9,909,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,452 deaths in Taiwan.