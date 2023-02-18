Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Shanghai delegation arrives in Taiwan to visit Lantern Festival

Protesters present at airport as 6-member group emerges

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/18 13:52
The Shanghai TAO delegation arriving in Taipei Saturday. 

The Shanghai TAO delegation arriving in Taipei Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A six-member delegation from Shanghai’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) arrived in Taipei Saturday (Feb. 18), officially for a visit to the Lantern Festival.

Their arrival was approved by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) earlier in the week as the first official group from China allowed to visit since Taiwan reopened its borders after the COVID-19 pandemic last October.

The group was met at Taipei Songshan Airport by protesters shouting, “Taiwan, China, separate countries” and “China, get out,” the Liberty Times reported. Police were present to keep supporters of unification with China and of independence for Taiwan apart.

Shanghai TAO Deputy Director Li Xiaodong (李驍東) led the delegation but reportedly did not speak to media at the airport. Their itinerary featured lunch and dinner with officials from Taipei City Government, which had invited them, an afternoon visit to the Taipei Music Center, and an evening tour of the Lantern Festival.

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, and Taipei 101 were on the program for Sunday (Feb. 19), while they are set to meet Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Monday (Feb. 20).
Taiwan-China relations
Shanghai
Taiwan Affairs Office
TAO
Li Xiaodong
Chiang Wan-an
Lantern Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Lantern Festival zones strewn with toxic plants
Taiwan Lantern Festival zones strewn with toxic plants
2023/02/17 16:34
Turkish studio creates digital maze at Taiwan Lantern Festival
Turkish studio creates digital maze at Taiwan Lantern Festival
2023/02/16 11:42
Taiwan allows Shanghai delegation to visit Lantern Festival
Taiwan allows Shanghai delegation to visit Lantern Festival
2023/02/15 15:09
Over 1 million visitors attend Taiwan Lantern Festival in single day
Over 1 million visitors attend Taiwan Lantern Festival in single day
2023/02/12 19:37
French producer Virginie Besson, director Olivier Megaton plan Taipei film
French producer Virginie Besson, director Olivier Megaton plan Taipei film
2023/02/11 16:40