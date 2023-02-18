Shanghai delegation arrives in Taiwan to visit Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A six-member delegation from Shanghai’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) arrived in Taipei Saturday (Feb. 18), officially for a visit to the Lantern Festival.

Their arrival was approved by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) earlier in the week as the first official group from China allowed to visit since Taiwan reopened its borders after the COVID-19 pandemic last October.

The group was met at Taipei Songshan Airport by protesters shouting, “Taiwan, China, separate countries” and “China, get out,” the Liberty Times reported. Police were present to keep supporters of unification with China and of independence for Taiwan apart.

Shanghai TAO Deputy Director Li Xiaodong (李驍東) led the delegation but reportedly did not speak to media at the airport. Their itinerary featured lunch and dinner with officials from Taipei City Government, which had invited them, an afternoon visit to the Taipei Music Center, and an evening tour of the Lantern Festival.

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, and Taipei 101 were on the program for Sunday (Feb. 19), while they are set to meet Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Monday (Feb. 20).