Taiwanese workers dissatisfied with rare wage increases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 94% of Taiwanese workers are not satisfied with their salary, while 12% say they have not received a wage increase for the past 10 years, a poll showed Saturday (Feb. 18).

Online job bank yes123 asked 1,336 people about their salary situation, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. The dissatisfaction level was the highest in a decade, with respondents adding that they would need an average raise of NT$5,831 ($192) for their attitude to change.

A majority of 59% said their salary had remained unchanged for at least three years, including 12% who said they had already been waiting at least a decade for a raise. On average, it took 4.2 years before an employee received a raise, the longest period in 10 years, according to the survey.

In addition, 66% said that they had actually had a wage cut last year, in the shape of a smaller year-end bonus or cuts in overtime pay and profit sharing.