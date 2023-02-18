Alexa
Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk

'Riding a Flying Dragon to the Sky' lantern a highlight of Zhongshan District lantern display

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/18 12:31
Dragon lantern in Taipei's Zhongshan District. (Department of Information Technology, Taipei City Government photo)

Dragon lantern in Taipei's Zhongshan District. (Department of Information Technology, Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This dragon is a local temple's contribution to the Taiwan Lantern Festival and can be viewed outside an MRT station in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is running from Feb. 5-19, and in Taipei, there are lantern displays across the city, with large ones at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, the Lantern Competition Zone on City Hall Road, and Fount of Light Display Zone in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. At the same time, Taipei's 12 administrative districts have their own lantern areas.

The Zhongshan District lantern area is hosted by Wenchang Temple (台北市文昌宮), which is outside Exit 2 of Shuanglian metro station. Visitors will first encounter a red, gate-shaped lantern called "Fish Leaping Over the Dragon Gate."

Next, tourists will see an undulating dragon lantern rise from the sidewalk called "Riding a Flying Dragon to the Sky." After a number of smaller, whimsical lanterns appear, travelers will ultimately encounter the main lantern called the "Wenchang Jubilee Rabbit," which depicts a rabbit writing in calligraphy.

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
Entrance to lantern exhibit. (Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
"Riding a Flying Dragon to the Sky lantern." (Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
Entrance to Wenchang Temple. (Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
(Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
Sign reads "Taipei Wencang Temple." (Taiwan News photo)

Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk
"Wenchang Jubilee Rabbit" writing calligraphy. (Taiwan News photo)
lantern festival
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Taipei Lantern Festival
lanterns
dragon
dragon lantern

