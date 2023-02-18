Photo of the Day: Dragon emerges from Taipei sidewalk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This dragon is a local temple's contribution to the Taiwan Lantern Festival and can be viewed outside an MRT station in Taipei City's Zhongshan District.

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is running from Feb. 5-19, and in Taipei, there are lantern displays across the city, with large ones at Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, the Lantern Competition Zone on City Hall Road, and Fount of Light Display Zone in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. At the same time, Taipei's 12 administrative districts have their own lantern areas.

The Zhongshan District lantern area is hosted by Wenchang Temple (台北市文昌宮), which is outside Exit 2 of Shuanglian metro station. Visitors will first encounter a red, gate-shaped lantern called "Fish Leaping Over the Dragon Gate."

Next, tourists will see an undulating dragon lantern rise from the sidewalk called "Riding a Flying Dragon to the Sky." After a number of smaller, whimsical lanterns appear, travelers will ultimately encounter the main lantern called the "Wenchang Jubilee Rabbit," which depicts a rabbit writing in calligraphy.



Entrance to lantern exhibit. (Taiwan News photo)



"Riding a Flying Dragon to the Sky lantern." (Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



Entrance to Wenchang Temple. (Taiwan News photo)



(Taiwan News photo)



Sign reads "Taipei Wencang Temple." (Taiwan News photo)



"Wenchang Jubilee Rabbit" writing calligraphy. (Taiwan News photo)