Taiwan's weekend set to end with cold spell

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current period of balmy weather is to end Sunday (Feb. 19) with falling temperatures ahead of a new cold spell during next week, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Temperatures in most of Taiwan will reach values above 20 degrees Celsius Saturday (Feb. 18), with Pingtung County approaching 30 C.

The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung will be the only areas to see rain, though even then the maximum temperatures will stay around 24 to 25 C. The weather bureau issued a dense fog advisory for the west coast and for the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu for Saturday morning.

However, Sunday noon is likely to mark the start of a drastic change in weather conditions, according to meteorology expert Wu Derong (吳德榮). Temperatures will start falling, while rainy weather will expand to cover most of north and east Taiwan.

The lowest temperatures were likely to hit the country between Tuesday (Feb. 21) evening and Wednesday (Feb. 22) morning, falling to 10 C in some low-lying areas, per UDN. Once that period is over, the mercury should start climbing gradually again ahead of the four-day holiday weekend.

Rain will occur in the north and east during the first half of next week, but remain limited to parts of the east coast later on, according to Wu. He warned winter was not over yet, as a new area of cold weather is likely to reach Taiwan next weekend, though its intensity is yet to be determined.