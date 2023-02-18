Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's weekend set to end with cold spell

Sunny weather to change Sunday around noon

  168
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/18 10:29
Temperatures are likely to start sliding Sunday afternoon. (CNA, Tainan City Government photo)

Temperatures are likely to start sliding Sunday afternoon. (CNA, Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current period of balmy weather is to end Sunday (Feb. 19) with falling temperatures ahead of a new cold spell during next week, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Temperatures in most of Taiwan will reach values above 20 degrees Celsius Saturday (Feb. 18), with Pingtung County approaching 30 C.

The east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung will be the only areas to see rain, though even then the maximum temperatures will stay around 24 to 25 C. The weather bureau issued a dense fog advisory for the west coast and for the outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu for Saturday morning.

However, Sunday noon is likely to mark the start of a drastic change in weather conditions, according to meteorology expert Wu Derong (吳德榮). Temperatures will start falling, while rainy weather will expand to cover most of north and east Taiwan.

The lowest temperatures were likely to hit the country between Tuesday (Feb. 21) evening and Wednesday (Feb. 22) morning, falling to 10 C in some low-lying areas, per UDN. Once that period is over, the mercury should start climbing gradually again ahead of the four-day holiday weekend.

Rain will occur in the north and east during the first half of next week, but remain limited to parts of the east coast later on, according to Wu. He warned winter was not over yet, as a new area of cold weather is likely to reach Taiwan next weekend, though its intensity is yet to be determined.
weather
dense fog advisory
rain
cold air front
Central Weather Bureau
Daniel Wu

RELATED ARTICLES

66% of Taiwanese support shooting down Chinese spy balloons in nation's airspace: Survey
66% of Taiwanese support shooting down Chinese spy balloons in nation's airspace: Survey
2023/02/17 12:32
Sunny and stable weather in store for Taiwan this weekend
Sunny and stable weather in store for Taiwan this weekend
2023/02/15 19:23
Chinese spy balloons near Taiwan airspace that pose threat can be shot down: MND
Chinese spy balloons near Taiwan airspace that pose threat can be shot down: MND
2023/02/14 20:34
Cold air mass to send mercury down to 8 C in northern Taiwan
Cold air mass to send mercury down to 8 C in northern Taiwan
2023/02/14 11:08
Cold front to bring chilly, wet weather to north Taiwan on Valentine's Day
Cold front to bring chilly, wet weather to north Taiwan on Valentine's Day
2023/02/13 12:03