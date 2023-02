Friday At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club Buenos Aires Purse: $626,945 Surface: Red clay BUENOS AIRES (AP) _ Results Friday from Argentina Open at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie (2), Britain, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.