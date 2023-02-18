LA Galaxy transfer defender Julián Araujo to Barcelona

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Defender Julián Araujo was transferred Friday from the LA Galaxy to La Liga's FC Barcelona.

The Major League Soccer club will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Araujo is sold to another club.

The 21-year-old Southern California native came up through the LA Galaxy's academy program before playing four seasons in MLS. He made 89 starts in 100 regular-season appearances with LA and has been a two-time All-Star selection.

Araujo played in 39 games last season with 35 starts. He had one goal with a career-high nine assists.

Araujo has also made two starts and three appearances for Mexico.

“Julián joining FC Barcelona is a great story of a young kid from Southern California coming into the LA Galaxy Academy, through LA Galaxy II and excelling with the first team,” Galaxy coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said. “As we continue to evolve as a club, we’re leaning heavily into the LA Galaxy Academy development side. We are going to help develop players who can play at the biggest clubs in the world, but can also help the LA Galaxy win championships."

