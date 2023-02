Friday At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center Delray Beach, Fla. Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Friday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, 7-5, 7-5.