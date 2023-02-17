Pakistan: Armed men storm Karachi police headquarters

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on Karachi police headquarters.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho said that an attack was ongoing as of Friday night local time.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said five or six militants were involved and threw hand grenades as they forced their way into the police headquarters.

What we know about the attack

The attack began around 7:10 p.m. local time and there were sounds of explosion, Haroon Janjua, DW's reporter in Islamabad said.

A police surgeon told DW that at least two dead bodies had been taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Karachi. Eight others who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital as well, Dr Summaiya Syed, the police surgeon, said.

A police officer told DW that militants "entered the office wearing police uniforms and started firing."

Two of the attackers were killed and at least one security official wounded, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the chief of police of the southern Sindh province, told the Associated Press agency.

Karachi, which is Pakistan's largest city, is located in the Sindh province. "The operation is still going on and the building has not been cleared yet," the police official who spoke to DW added. The police official confirmed that at least two attackers had been killed so far.

Sharjeel Memon, the Sindh province's spokesman, said the attackers had been surrounded although shooting and clashes were still underway.

What to know about the TTP

Pakistan's Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. Although it claimed to be an extension of the Afghan Taliban at the inception, it has changed its strategy over time.

The TTP claims that its armed struggle aims to overthrow the government so it can govern nation in accordance with the group's interpretation of Islamic laws. It said in 2020 it had no longer any global agenda beyong Pakistan, and remain allies of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

The group has recently increased attack on police in the northwest of Pakistan as part of its campaign against the government in Islamabad.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

rm/es (Reuters, AP)