NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Boston 54 41 8 5 87 201 115 m-Carolina 54 36 10 8 80 184 146 m-New Jersey 54 35 14 5 75 186 145 a-Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 a-Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 m-N.Y. Rangers 54 32 14 8 72 184 145 Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164 Washington 57 28 23 6 62 174 166 Florida 58 28 24 6 62 202 200 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 Detroit 54 26 20 8 60 170 175 Buffalo 53 27 22 4 58 197 185 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 Philadelphia 56 22 24 10 54 151 177 Montreal 55 23 28 4 50 150 200 Columbus 55 17 34 4 38 140 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 p-Vegas 55 33 18 4 70 179 153 c-Winnipeg 55 34 20 1 69 175 143 p-Seattle 55 31 18 6 68 193 172 p-Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181 c-Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149 Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157 Calgary 55 25 19 11 61 177 171 Nashville 52 25 21 6 56 142 156 St. Louis 54 26 25 3 55 172 194 Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 Vancouver 55 21 30 4 46 186 227 San Jose 56 17 28 11 45 168 209 Anaheim 55 17 32 6 40 138 230 Chicago 53 16 32 5 37 127 195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Columbus 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 6, Washington 3

Carolina 6, Montreal 2

Boston 5, Nashville 0

Detroit 5, Calgary 2

St. Louis 4, New Jersey 2

Seattle 6, Philadelphia 2

Vegas 2, San Jose 1

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington vs. Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.