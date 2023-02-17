SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 25 9 2 0 52 139 94 Birmingham 38 23 13 1 1 48 148 120 Huntsville 38 23 13 1 1 48 135 117 Evansville 39 23 14 2 0 48 133 124 Roanoke 36 22 12 2 0 47 120 94 Knoxville 38 22 13 1 2 47 147 127 Pensacola 37 20 16 1 0 41 128 121 Fayetteville 38 16 18 4 0 36 110 121 Quad City 35 14 19 1 1 30 89 108 Macon 33 6 25 2 0 14 88 147 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Macon at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 2 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 2 p.m.