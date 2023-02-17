World Cup 2023: German players differ on Saudi Arabia

Germany midfielder Lina Magull believes nations are going to need to work with Saudi Arabia, as the popularity of women's football continues to grow.

The Gulf states' official tourism body, Visit Saudi, will reportedly sponsor the upcoming women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a potential deal which drew ire from across the world.

However, Magull cut a conciliatory figure admitting that, though it may be morally uncomfortable, partnering with countries who have questionable human rights records may be necessary.

"It's clear that when women's football grows so much, the interest of other countries like Saudi Arabia will come," the Bayern Munich star told DW after their win over Eintracht Frankfurt. "When there's a lot of money and there's a market that shows high growth, I think those two things simply come together.

"I don't think you can avoid it. Whether it makes moral sense, is always another question but we know that money rules the world somehow."

"I don't know if you can really stop that. So perhaps you have to find a way somehow where you try to see it in a positive way and just try and have a good cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

"You don't rule out a country, but rather look at how you can benefit from each other, and somehow make the best out of the whole thing."

Popp remains steadfast

Yet, earlier this week, Germany captain Alexandra Popp offered an opinion that chimed more with the statement both host nations expressed in a letter to FIFA condemning the potential sponsorship.

Alongside numerous Human Rights groups, the Australia and New Zealand Football Associations questioned how the partnership could be possible, particularly given Saudi Arabia's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

"It is not an optimal sponsor for a women's World Cup and for what we women stand for," she said. "That's why we are rather negative about the whole thing."

Aim to boost interest in Saudi Pro League through Ronaldo and Messi

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo signing for club Al Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract on December 30 signalled another important moment in the country's intent to shift focus solely onto their footballing abilities.

The Saudi Pro League are still pursing the signature of Lionel Messi to renew his rivalry with Ronaldo but Visit Saudi have already successfully signed the forward as an ambassador, in an attempt to show tourists what they can expect from the country.

FIFA also announced in February that Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 Club World Cup, between December 12-22, handing the country its first major FIFA tournament.

The Middle Eastern state are also hoping to build on that success by reportedly preparing a joint-bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 men's World Cup.

Edited by: Matt Pearson