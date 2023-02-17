Operating Room Integration Market Size Growth Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast To 2030

The global operating room integration market size was valued at $1.77 Billion in 2019, which is projected to reach $4.19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027. Operating room integration (ORI) is designed to streamline the operating room by consolidating data, providing access to audio & video and controls for all devices at central command station, and allowing the surgeon to perform several tasks efficiently without the need to move around the operating room. In addition, the report studies the global operating room integration market that focuses on various applications such as urology, surgery, neuro, and others.

Key Companies, – Stryker Corporation, – KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, – STERIS plc, – Skytron LLC, – Getinge AB, – Merivaara Oy, – Canon Inc., – BrainLab AG, – Doricon Medical Systems, – Olympus Corporation

The report includes a micro-level study of different regions adopting operating room integration for different end users. In addition, it discusses the potential opportunities for market players to enter the market. Moreover, it provides an in-depth market analysis of ORI, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

The global operating room integration market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, which include North America, EMEA, China, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, the report highlights the competitive landscape of the key market players to increase their shares and sustain the intense competition in the industry

OPERATING ROOM INTEGRATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

– Audio and Video Management Systems

o Simple Video Management

o Advanced Video Management

o Data Comparing IP based version

– Display systems

o Small Display

o Large Format Display

– Documentation and Recording Systems

– others

By Application

– Urology

– Surgery

– Neuro

– Others

By End User

– Hospital

– Clinic

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– EMEA

o Europe

o Middle East

o Africa

– China

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

