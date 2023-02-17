Gas Sensor Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2022-2030

A gas sensor is a device that detects the presence or concentration of gases in the atmosphere or environment. Based on the concentration of gases in the environment, the gas sensor displays a change in resistance of the material used in the sensor, which in turn is used to measure output voltage. Based on this change in voltage value, the type and concentration of gas is detected.

Key Companies, – Honeywell Analytics, – Sensirion, – GASTEC Corporation, – Nemoto Gas Sensors, – Figaro Engineering Inc, – MSA, – Alphasense, – Membrapor, – Amphenol, – Dynament

Gas sensors are meant to detect volatile compounds such as gases and air quality. These sensors detect and measure the concentration of gas and can change the concentration of an analyte gas into an electronic or electrical signal. These sensors are used in various industries ranging from medicine, defense & military, energy, and aerospace.

The need to constantly monitor and control gas emissions by various industrial processes, creates a requirement for gas sensors. The various uses of gas sensors vary across a wide range from industrial to domestic end uses. For instance, monitoring air pollution, chemical processes, and exhaust from combustion engines are the various applications for gas sensor installation. In recent years, several types of gases have been used in different industries as raw materials. It becomes important to control and monitor these gases, as there is a huge risk of damage to property and human lives. Certain gases are corrosive, explosive, or can be toxic for human beings. The mentioned factors assist in the market expansion of gas sensors by creating its demand under various industry verticals such as automotive, industrial among others globally.

According to researchers at Penn State and Northeastern University, wearable gas sensors for environmental and human health monitoring are expected to be commercially available in the near future. These sensors are expected to be highly sensitive in nature due to their self-heating mechanism. The researchers are using highly porous single line of nanomaterial for the sensors that detect gas and biomolecules and are also expected to detect different chemicals.

Factors such as increase in adoption of gas sensors in HVAC system and rise in need for air quality monitoring in smart cities and surge in government standard and regulations concerning emission control are driving the global gas sensor market. However, high cost of the devices is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, growth in trends toward internet of things (IoT) for networking, and rise in demand for smart gas sensors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the gas sensor market globally.

The report segments the global gas sensor market based on gas type, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of gas type, the market is analyzed across carbon monoxide, methane, hydrogen, ammonia, oxygen, and others. The technology segment is analyzed across infrared gas sensors, photo ionization sensors, electrochemical gas sensors, thermal conductivity gas sensors, catalytic gas sensor, and others. By end user, the market is studied across military & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, defense & military, automotive & transportation, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent countries.

GAS SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Gas Type

– Carbon Monoxide

– Methane

– Hydrogen

– Ammonia

– Oxygen,

– Others

By Technology

– Infrared Gas Sensors,

– Photo Ionization Sensors

– Electrochemical Gas Sensors

– Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensors

– Catalytic Gas Sensor

– others

By End Use

– Military & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive & Transportation

– Industrial

– Others

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

