Power Electronics Market Size 2022 Share Analysis By Regional Segment 2030

The global power electronics market size is expected to reach $36.64 billion by 2027 from $23.25 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Power module is a set of power components integrated in power semiconductor devices. Power devices can attain extremely low resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching.

KEY PLAYERS, – ABB Group, – Fuji Electric Co, LTD, – Infineon Technologies AG, – Microsemi Corporation, – Mitsubishi, – Renesas Electronics Corporation, – Rockwell Automation, – STMicroelectronics, – Texas Instruments Incorporated, – Toshiba Corporation

These devices are applicable in power supplies for server, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices. This is attributed to the fact that these devices facilitate control and conversion of electrical power effectively and efficiently.

The prominent factors that drive the power electronics market growth include increase in demand for power electronics component across various industry verticals, increase in adoption of SiC power devices, surge in need for power management devices, and rise in adoption of power electronics components in electric vehicles. Moreover, surge in demand for SiC-based photovoltaic cells in the developing countries, including China, Brazil, and India, fuels the growth of the global market. However, complex integration process of advanced electronics devices restrains the growth of the market, globally. This is attributed to the fact that their complex design requires robust methodology, skillsets, and different toolset for integration, which incur additional costs. This high cost of devices restrains their adoption among users, thereby hampering the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) and innovation in power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the power electronics market.

The global power electronics market is segmented into device type, material, application, end user, and region. Depending on device type, the market is classified into power discrete, power module, and power IC. By material, it is categorized into silicon carbide, gallium nitride, sapphire, and other. The applications covered in the study include power management, UPS, renewable, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, renewable, consumer & enterprise, military & defense, energy & power, and others.

Region wise, the power electronics market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America accounted for the highest share, owing to the expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of EVs.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Power Discrete

o Diode

o Transistors

o Thyristor

– Power Module

o Intelligent Power Module

o Power Integrated Module

– Power IC

o Power Management IC

o Application Specific IC

BY MATERIAL

– Silicon Carbide

– Gallium Nitride

– Sapphire

– Other

BY APPLICATION

– Power Management

– UPS

– Renewable

– Other

BY END USER

– Telecommunication

– Industrial

– Automotive

– Consumer Electronics

– Military & Defense

– Energy & Power

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

