Flip Chip Market Size Dynamics, Segments And Trends In The 2022-2030

Flip chip, also known as controlled collapse chip connection (C4), is used for interconnecting semiconductor devices, such as IC chips, microscopic devices, micro sensors, and microprocessor to external circuitry while utilizing deposited solder bumps onto the chip pads. Use of flip chip interconnections offers numerous advantages over conventional wire bond, which includes superior thermal & electrical performance, reduced form factors, well-defined construction, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, and the highest I/O capability.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS, – 3M, – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., – Amkor Technology, – Apple Inc., – Fujitsu Limited, – Intel Corporation, – International Business Machines Corporation, – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, – Texas Instruments Incorporated

The growth of the global flip chip market is majorly driven by rise in need for circuit miniaturization, rise in trend in Internet of Things (IoT), and technological superiority over wire bonding. However, huge initial investment required for setting up new manufacturing facility and less options for customization are the restraints associated with flip chip, which hamper the market growth. Moreover, surge in demand for sensors in smartphone industry and increase in integration of flip chip in personal electronic devices such as PCs and mobiles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The global flip chip market is segmented on the basis of flip chip packaging technology, bumping technology, industry, and region. On the basis of bumping technology, the market is divided into copper pillar, solder bumping, gold bumping, and others, including aluminum & conductive polymer bumping. The copper pillar segment dominates the market, as it is a next-generation flip chip interconnect, which meet current and future electronic device requirements. It serves as an ideal interconnect option for applications such as transceivers, embedded processors, and electrical processors.

On the basis of packaging technology, the market is categorized into 3D IC, 2.5D IC, and 2D IC. Among these, the 2.5D IC packaging segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to its several advantages such as superior capacity, improved performance, and minimal system space requirements, and low power consumption. Depending on industry, the market is fragmented into electronics, industrial, automotive & transport, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global flip chip market share is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global flip chip industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the global flip chip market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Packaging Technology

– 3D IC

– 2.5D IC

– 2D IC

By Bumping Technology

– Copper Pillar

– Solder Bumping

– Gold Bumping

– Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer)

By Industry

– Electronics

– Industrial

– Automotive & Transport

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecommunication

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

