Telecom Electronic Manufacturing Service Market Size Share Cost Structure Analysis And Forecast To 2030

The global telecom electronics manufacturing service market size is expected to reach $209.17 billion by 2027 from $137.37 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2020 to 2027. An electronic manufacturing services company (EMS) is significantly important, if in need of professional help in designing, testing, building, and delivering, implementing aftermarket support for electronic product.

KEY PLAYERS, – Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), – FLEX .LTD, – Benchmark, – Jabil Inc.,, – Plexus Corporation, – Celestica Inc.,, – Creation Technologies, – Sanmina Corporation, – Pegatron Corporation, – Wistron Corporation

An experienced EMS provider will deliver value throughout the entire product development, launch, and post-launch support process. Electronic manufacturing involves different levels of automation, depending on the company and project. EMS companies may produce large runs of products typically use heavily automated manufacturing. In addition, providers who specialize in prototypes or small production runs typically assemble PCBs manually to save the time and cost involved in setting up automated assembly equipment.

The prominent factors that drive the growth of the telecom electronic manufacturing services market include increasing demand for EMS technology in telecom sector, rising demand for electronics devices in developed and developing nations, and government initiatives. However, high labor costs in the manufacturing sector restricts the market growth. Conversely, rising adoption of 5G Technology and emerging internet of things (IoT) technology are create the lucrative opportunities for telecom EMS industry.

The global telecom electronic manufacturing services market size is segmented based on product type, service, and region. By product type, the market is further sub segmented into computing devices & equipment, servers & routers, RF µwave, fiber optic devices, transceivers & transmitters, and others. By service, the market is categorized into electronic design and engineering, electronics assembly, electronic manufacturing, supply chain management, and others.

Region wise, the telecom electronic manufacturing services market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, owing to the demand for small equipment is rising exponentially and expansion effort by a major EMS provider indicates the signaling growth for new EMS companies who wish to penetrate the segment.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

– Computing Devices & Equipment

– Servers & Routers

– RF & Microwave

– Fiber Optic Devices

– Transceivers & Transmitters

– Others

BY SERVICE

– Electronic Design and Engineering

– Electronics Assembly

– Electronic Manufacturing

– Supply Chain Management

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

