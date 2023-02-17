Humidity Sensor Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

Humidity is one of the prominent physical quantities used in a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, including those associated with building ventilation control, environmental chambers for the testing of electronics, clean rooms in the semiconductor & automotive industries, industrial drying, and process monitoring in the chemicals, electronics, food/beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and biomedical analysis industries.

Key Market Players, – Amphenol Advanced Sensors, – Guangzhou Aosong Electronics Co., Ltd., – Honeywell International Inc., – Laird Connectivity, – Michell Instruments, – Renesas Electronics Corporation, – Schneider Electric, – Sensirion AG Switzerland, – TE Connectivity, – Texas Instruments Incorporated

A humidity sensor is an electronic component that senses, measures, and reports water vapor and air temperature. The humidity sensor functions by carefully monitoring of environmental conditions and alerting the user of any alarming conditions. It detects any change in the electrical currents or temperature in the air. Accuracy, linearity, reliability, repeatability, and response time of humidity sensors are some of the important parameters considered for its selection.

Factors such as increase in demand for small-sized humidity sensor, surge in installation of personal weather stations, and developments in the automotive sector drive the growth of the global humidity sensor market. However, the need to improve technical specifications of humidity sensor is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, development and adoption of vertical farming and precise farming is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the humidity sensor market globally.

The global humidity sensor market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end use, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into relative and absolute humidity sensors. The relative segment is further sub-segmented into relative humidity sensor (RHS) and relative humidity and temperature (RHT). By type, the market is categorized into digital and analog. By end use, it is studied across residential, commercial, automotive, industrial, agriculture, weather station, and healthcare. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

? Relative

? Absolute

By Type

? Digital

? Analog

By End Use

? Residential

? Commercial

? Automotive

? Industrial

? Agriculture

? Weather station

? Healthcare

By Region

– North America

o Canada

o Mexico

o U.S.

– Europe

o France

o Germany

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Africa

o Latin America

o Middle East

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

