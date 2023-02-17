GaN Power Device Market Size Improvement Study By Dynamics, Opportunities And Driving Forces To 2030

Power semiconductor devices are incorporated in electronic circuits to regulate the energy transfer of the system. These devices are mostly in the form of a switch, for example, switched mode power supply (SMPS) is a type of power semiconductor device. Power devices that are made of Gallium Nitride (GaN)-a semiconductor material-are called GaN power devices. GaN power device reduces the overall energy loss of the system. Unlike the conventional transistors that requires larger chip space to decrease on-resistance, GaN devices are compact in size and hence provide high speed switching and size contraction of the overall system.

Key Market Players, – Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), – Fujitsu Limited, – GaN Systems, – On Semiconductors, – Panasonic Corporation, – VisIC, – Texas Instruments Inc., – Toshiba Corporation,, – Fujitsu Limited, – Infineon Technologies AG, – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

The factors that drive the market growth include decline in prices, better performance as compared to SiC devices, rise in demand for GaN devices for wireless charging, increase in installation of GaN devices in electric vehicle, and growth in requirement of GaN devices in commercial RF applications. However, lack of availability of GaN material and preference of silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications restrain the market growth Moreover, government initiatives in HVDC and smart grid and requirement of GaN power devices in electric and hybrid vehicle provides new opportunities for the players operating in the market are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for GaN in radio frequency equipment; rise in adoption in the telecommunication industry; and surge in demand for AC fast charger, LiDAR, and wireless power due to its advantages over silicon power devices.

The global GaN power devices market is segmented based on device, application, and region. Based on device, the market is categorized into GaN power discrete devices, GaN power ICs, and GaN power module. By application, the market is classified into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Device

– GaN Power Discrete Devices

– GaN Power ICs

– GaN Power Module

By Application

– Consumer Electronics

– IT & Telecommunication

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

