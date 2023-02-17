Pressure Sensor Market Size Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates And Forecasts To 2030

The competitive advantages of pressure sensors over conventional alternatives have also been described in the report. Pressure sensors have a wide range of applications in automobiles such as cabin pressure, fuel & ignition, exhaust, and thermal & powertrain systems. These sensors have ample opportunities in consumer electronics such as in smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, which will boost the market growth of pressure sensors.

The key pressure sensor market leaders profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Analog Devices, Eaton, Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics, Siemens, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments.

The scope of the report discusses the potential opportunities for the market players to enter the pressure sensor market. This report also provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key area of investment. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. It features the strategies adopted by the key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

Factors such as increase in use of pressure sensors in the automotive industry, rise in demand for pressure sensors in consumer electronics, and favorable government regulations regarding the use of pressure sensors drive the growth of the global pressure sensor market. However, high cost of the devices is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, surge in trends towards internet of things (IoT) and increase in demand for sensors in the development of smart cities are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the pressure sensor market.

The pressure sensor market is segmented into type, technology, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into absolute pressure sensors, gauge pressure sensors, and differential pressure sensors. By technology, it is classified into piezoresistive, electromagnetic, capacitive, resonant solid state, optical, and others. By application, it is categorized into automotive, oil & gas, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

GLOBAL PRESSURE SENSOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE:

– Absolute Pressure Sensors

– Gauge Pressure Sensor

– Differential Pressure Sensors

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Piezoresistive

– Electromagnetic

– Capacitive

– Resonant Solid State

– Optical

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Automotive

– Oil and Gas

– Consumer electronics

– Medical

– Industrial

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

