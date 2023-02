Friday At Ahoy Rotterdam Rotterdam, Netherlands Purse: €2,074,505 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (AP) _ Results Friday from ABN AMRO Open at Ahoy Rotterdam (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (4), Britain, 6-2, 6-1.