Independent legislator Freddy Lim represents Taiwan at IPAC event in Tokyo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) represented Taiwan at the Tokyo Symposium of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), where he met former British Prime Minister Liz Truss Friday (Feb. 17).

The rock star and political independent wrote on his Facebook page that he discussed the event’s main theme of safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region with the other participants.

He said he was grateful to Truss for her address at the event praising Taiwan and warning against the military and ideological threats posed by China. The international community should be clear and public in its messaging on Taiwan, Lim said.

He also advocated real official relations between Taiwan and other countries, to give the support for Taiwan a sustainable base. While he said he realized international change was difficult to bring about in a short timespan, as a politician he needed to remind himself that the world needed to move further in the direction of a safer and more equitable global community.

The Taiwanese lawmaker ended with voicing his support for the joint declaration at the IPAC meet, which called on the G7 nations to emphasize cooperation based on the economy, security, and shared values.