Solar PV Power Market Continues to Grow with Rising Demand for Renewable Energy

For the past few years, the growing population in developing countries has had a direct impact on power generation. As carbon reduction efforts increase, renewable energy sources are being considered the most viable substitute for conventional power sources like oil and coal, and their use is increasing at a healthy rate.

Solar PV power harnesses the sun’s energy, either through thermal energy (heat) or photovoltaic cells in solar panels and transparent photovoltaic glass, to generate power. Currently, the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth is abundant and can meet future energy requirements if properly utilized.

Solar energy has proven to be an important renewable energy source over the years due to its unlimited availability and environmentally friendly nature, in contrast to finite fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas.

The need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and minimize carbon emissions from their burning has increased the demand for renewable energy and its sources. This factor is expected to drive market development during the forecast period.

Solar energy refers to the radiant energy emitted from the sun, which can be harnessed using various technologies, such as photovoltaic cells and solar heating. It is an effective form of alternative energy and a readily available renewable solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating global warming.

The growth of the solar energy market is primarily driven by increased government incentives and tax rebates for installing solar panels, as well as growing environmental concerns about pollution. Moreover, the reduced water footprint associated with solar energy systems has boosted their demand in the power generation sector.

The demand for solar cells has seen significant growth due to the increase in rooftop installations, followed by applications in the architecture sector. The demand for solar power towers and parabolic troughs in electricity generation is also expected to drive the market for concentrated solar power systems.

Additionally, the rising prices of fossil fuels and the growing government initiatives and favorable policies to reduce the adverse effects of toxic gas emissions are contributing to the growth of the global solar power market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments include:

Type

Crystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Application

Agriculture

Industry

Telecommunications & Public Services

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bosch Solar Energy

Mitsubishi Electric

Sanyo Solar

Honda

Kyocera

Sunedison

Sunpower

SolarWorld

First Solar

Panasonic

Canadian Solar

Suniva

Global Solar Energy

Wuerth

Nanosolar

Manz

Ascent Solar

Solibro Solar

AUO

Miasole

