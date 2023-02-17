Digital Marketing Market Sees Rapid Expansion as Online Platforms and E-Commerce Boom

Digital marketing refers to the promotion of products or services using digital channels, including the internet, mobile devices, display advertising, and other digital media. It encompasses various strategies such as search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and e-commerce marketing, among others. These techniques are used to reach customers through different digital platforms, including mobile phones, and also extend to non-internet platforms, such as SMS, MMS, and on-site mobile ringtones. Get a Sample for digital marketing market research here https://market.us/report/digital-marketing-market/#inquiry

The digital marketing industry is being fueled by the increasing demand for online advertising. In major Western European markets, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain, mobile advertising spending has risen from 13-18% of total digital spending in 2016 to 39-42% currently and is projected to surpass 60% by 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a significant growth market for the industry, as digital advertising investment has already surpassed that of Europe.

This growth is primarily driven by emerging Asian markets, such as China, where there is a growing investment in technology and digital platforms. With the high population density, widespread internet access, and growing popularity of smartphones in the region, the Asia Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the region has the highest number of smartphone users and a large proportion of them have access to social media through their devices, offering significant growth prospects for the online advertising segment.