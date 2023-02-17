Digital Marketing Market Sees Rapid Expansion as Online Platforms and E-Commerce Boom

Digital marketing refers to the promotion of products or services using digital channels, including the internet, mobile devices, display advertising, and other digital media.
It encompasses various strategies such as search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and e-commerce marketing, among others. These techniques are used to reach customers through different digital platforms, including mobile phones, and also extend to non-internet platforms, such as SMS, MMS, and on-site mobile ringtones.
The digital marketing industry is being fueled by the increasing demand for online advertising. In major Western European markets, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain, mobile advertising spending has risen from 13-18% of total digital spending in 2016 to 39-42% currently and is projected to surpass 60% by 2021. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a significant growth market for the industry, as digital advertising investment has already surpassed that of Europe.
This growth is primarily driven by emerging Asian markets, such as China, where there is a growing investment in technology and digital platforms. With the high population density, widespread internet access, and growing popularity of smartphones in the region, the Asia Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.
Furthermore, the region has the highest number of smartphone users and a large proportion of them have access to social media through their devices, offering significant growth prospects for the online advertising segment.
The global market size of digital marketing software reached USD 65.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for marketing process automation is expected to drive the growth of the digital marketing software market over the forecast period.
The advancement of technology and changes in consumer behavior have led to the adoption of modern advertising strategies, such as mobile advertising, which has further fueled market growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards remote work, leading to a wider scope for digital marketing services providers. As businesses implemented work-from-home policies due to social distancing regulations, there was an increased investment in online marketing platforms.
Global Digital Marketing Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Mode of Marketing
- Online Interactive Digital Marketing
- Offline Interactive Digital Marketing
Segmentation by Marketing Channel
- Digital Display Advertising
- Internet Paid Search
- Social Media
- Online Video
- Other Marketing Channels
Segmentation by End-user
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunication
- Media and Entertainment
- Travel
- Transportation
- Supply Chain and Logistics
- Healthcare
- Other End-Users
Segmentation by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Players
- Comcast
- ATandT
- PandG
- Verizon
- General Motors
- American Express
- Fiat Chrysler
- L’Oréal
- Johnson and Johnson
- JPMorgan Chase
- Others
The way businesses operate and carry out their strategies has been revolutionized by rapid digitalization. Digital marketing software has become an invaluable tool for companies to engage with various stakeholders through multiple channels such as email, instant messaging, and social media.
For instance, in September 2022, Salesforce, Inc. formed a partnership with WhatsApp to allow its users to interact with their customers and create new messaging experiences through the platform. With WhatsApp-first business messaging, the two companies will combine their best-in-class capabilities to create sophisticated, integrated, personalized interactions between people and businesses worldwide.
