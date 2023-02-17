Global Turmeric Supplement Market Size,Trends, Share,Top Key Players Forecast ,And Business Growing Strategies

Turmeric supplements have gained popularity in recent years due to their potential health benefits. Turmeric, a spice commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine, contains curcumin, a compound that has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

According to Market.Biz, the global turmeric supplement market was valued at USD 58.2 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 160.28 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030). The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of turmeric supplements and the rise in demand for natural and herbal products.

The market is segmented by form, distribution channel, and application. By form, the market is segmented into capsules, tablets, powder, and others. Capsules are the most popular form of turmeric supplements, followed by tablets. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health stores, and online stores. Online stores are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the convenience of online shopping.

Turmeric Supplement Market Segmentation:

Key players in Turmeric Supplements include:

Terrasoul-Superfoods

Healthworks

Anthony’s Goods

Organic India

P&G/New Chapter

MegaFood

Solgar Inc.

Oregon’s Wild Harvest

Source Naturals

Bluebonnet

Youtheory/Nutrawise Corporation

NAVITAS ORGANICS

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare

Jiva Organic Foods

Gaia Herbs

Go Nutra

Puritan’s Pride

24 MANTRA ORGANIC

Market Segmentation: By Type:

Powder

Tablet

Capsule

Market Segmentation: By Application:

Arthritis

Digestive Issues

Older Adults

High Cholesterol

Athletes

Others

Regional Landscape :

*North America

*Europe

*Asia-Pacific

*South America

*Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits:

*This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Turmeric Supplement market current and future trends and dynamics.

* market A detailed analysis is done by creating market estimates for key market segments between 2023- 2030.

*A thorough analysis of the market is done by following the critical product positioning and monitoring top competitors.

*Turmeric Supplement market analysis includes a comprehensive overview of all regions to determine the opportunities that exist in each region.

*Key players are profiled, and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed, which helps to understand the market’s competitive outlook.

