Metro Taipei prepares to welcome 12.5 billionth passenger

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Metro Taipei’s 27th anniversary approaches, it also looks forward to welcoming its 12.5 billionth passenger with a year of free rides.

Aside from free rides, the lucky individual will also receive coupons to metro hotels, the Banqiao Station Table Tennis Court, one-day tickets to the Taipei Children's Amusement Park, and the Maokong Gondola, Metro Taipei wrote in a press release on Friday (Feb. 17). The person will also be invited to attend the Metro Taipei 27th anniversary party.

Additionally, the five passengers who ride the metro before and after the 12.5 billionth passenger will receive an EasyCard that allows them to ride for free for three months and a set of coupons.

Other ways to participate in Metro Taipei’s 27th anniversary celebrations include joining a lottery on Facebook for a set of special edition, Pikachu-themed Metro Taipei and Maokong Gondola tickets. Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday (Feb. 22) and 125 winners will be announced on Friday (Feb. 24).

On March 28, Metro Taipei will hold a 27th “birthday” party at Taipei Main Station. The first 100 people to attend that are born in March will receive free afternoon tea and a birthday gift.