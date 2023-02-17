Mammography Systems Market 2023 Size, Industry Development Scenario, Competition Dynamics and Growth Objectives by 2031

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Mammography Systems Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Mammography Systems Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 2,548.8 Mn in 2021 to US$ 4,765 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The key players in the global mammography systems market are Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The following are the various segments of the Global Mammography Systems Market:

By Product Type segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

By Modality segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable Mammography Systems

Non-Portable Mammography Systems

By End User segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Impatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



