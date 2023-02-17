Top Taiwan intelligence agency names cybersecurity expert as deputy chief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Security Bureau (NSB), Taiwan’s top intelligence agency, has named satellite and technology expert Lieutenant General Chang Yuan-pin (張元斌) as its deputy director general, reports said Friday (Feb. 17).

Until his new appointment, he served as the head of the NSB’s National Security Technology Center, UDN reported. Chang’s background includes cybersecurity management, technology intelligence policy planning, and information technology research and development.

He has more than 30 years of practical experience as a member of the intelligence agency’s technology team, one of the key reasons for his promotion, the report said.

The new director general of the NSB, Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), also counted two other deputies, Ko Cheng-heng (柯承亨) for political affairs, and Lieutenant General Chen Chin-kuang (陳進廣). Tsai is a former deputy foreign minister who was appointed to head the intelligence agency last month.