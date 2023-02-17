Belize backs Taiwan's right to freedom, democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belize First Lady and Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children Rossana Briceno on Thursday (Feb. 16) lauded the ties between Belize and Taiwan.

“Belize is one of the biggest supporters for Taiwan’s right to freedom, right to democracy, and the right to be independent,” Briceno told Taiwan News. She also expressed gratitude for all of Taiwan’s contributions to her nation, adding that “Taiwan is a true friend.”

“We feel like we’re a part of your family and families support each other. So, we support Taiwan 100% and they do the same for us,” she said.

Briceno traveled to Taiwan to attend the Empower Women, Empower Latin America and the Caribbean Forum on Feb. 15. She said the conference “brought in all the eight ally states that Taiwan works with very, very closely.”

Taiwan has helped Belize fund programs and technical support for local women entrepreneurs, as more women have begun forming their own plans and strategies to make ends meet. “Taiwan really gave women in Belize that push,” she said.

She added the support the two countries displayed to each other at the forum “showed that with true partnership, nations can help each other.”

Briceno urged Belizeans living in Taiwan to return home to contribute to Belize’s development. “Taiwan has provided a solid foundation, a solid education to you, but we need you to grow our country in Belize,” she said.

This is Briceno’s second visit to Taiwan, the first time being in March 2022, when she accompanied her husband, Belize Prime Minister John Briceno on a state visit to the East Asian nation.