Taiwan’s Gogoro reports US$382.8 million revenue for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and swappable battery infrastructure provider Gogoro announced financial results for its fourth quarter and 12 months ending on Dec. 31, 2022 on Thursday (Feb. 16).

Gogoro reported fourth quarter revenue of US$95.5 million (NT$2.90 billion), representing a 20.8% year-on-year decline. Full year revenue came in at US$382.8 million, up 4.6% year-over-year.

Hardware sales and other revenues for Q4 were US$64.1 million, down 32.1% from a year earlier. Gogoro noted a 25.6% decline year-over-year in the fourth quarter for the entire two-wheeler market in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, electric scooter sales were down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year, which the company attributed to a larger than normal quantity of scooter sales in Q4 2021 due to various government and market incentives.

Gogoro Network revenue for Q422 was US$31.4 million, up 19.5% from a year prior. The company said that it had more than 526,000 subscribers at the end of Q4, up 16.8% from 450,000 subscribers at the end of the same quarter last year.

Sales of hardware and other revenues for 2022 were US$261.2 million, down 2% year-over-year. The company said that continued growth in Gogoro Network revenue and revenue from Gogoro branded scooters, component kits for OEMs, batteries, and swapping stations for overseas partners was offset by a weaker Taiwan two-wheeler market last year, when total scooter sales were down 9.3% year-on-year, while electric scooter sales dropped 6.7% compared to 2021.

Revenue for the Gogoro Network for fiscal year 2022 was US$121.6 million, up 22.2% year-over-year.

Net loss for Q4 was US$12.5 million, down US$1.7 million from US$14.2 million in the same quarter the year prior. For the full year 2022, net loss was US$98.9 million, up US$31.5 million from US$67.4 million a year before.

As for liquidity, Gogoro said it amended and extended an existing US$200 million credit facility for an additional three years to Dec. 2025. Gogoro said it had a US$236.1 million cash balance at the end of 2022, and in addition to the available credit facilities, is well positioned for short- and longer-term capital needs.

Looking ahead to full year 2023, the company said it expects revenue of US$400 to US$450 million, which represents a forecast increase of 4.5% to 17.6% compared to 2022. Gogoro added that it expects to generate 90-95% of 2023 full year revenue from the Taiwan market.