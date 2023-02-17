Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australian coal company rebuffs China in favor of Taiwan

China suffers 'embarrassing moment' when Australian firm honors contracts with 'enemy of CCP'

  229
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/17 15:59
(Reuters photo)

(Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Australian company has reportedly turned down offers by Chinese firms to purchase its coal as it is already fully contracted to Taiwan-based clients.

The News.com.au website of News Corp, which is owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, on Monday (Feb. 13) reported that China has "backflipped" on its Australian coal ban. The article described Beijing as "crawling back" to buy coal from Australia, but revealed that Chinese firms have been rejected by an Australian company in favor of Taiwanese rivals.

The news agency cited a spokesperson for New Hope Corporation as saying that there has been a "sizable increase in inquiries from Chinese buyers in the past month." However, the spokesperson said the company has rejected offers from Chinese suitors because it is already selling to customers in Taiwan.

According to the representative, the corporation's production orders are already completely filled by existing clients, "including long-term international customers in Japan and Taiwan." The report mockingly described the rejection as an "embarrassing moment for China" as Chinese buyers were rebuffed due to existing contracts with customers from the "disputed Chinese territory and enemy of the CCP, Taiwan."
coal
Australian coal
Australia China relations
Australia Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Sole executive power to enter conflict risks illegal Australia-China war over Taiwan: Expert
Sole executive power to enter conflict risks illegal Australia-China war over Taiwan: Expert
2023/02/15 12:42
Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs arrives in Taiwan
Bipartisan delegation of Australian MPs arrives in Taiwan
2022/12/04 17:25
Taiwan ends purchases of Russian coal
Taiwan ends purchases of Russian coal
2022/08/25 16:53
Majority of Australians back military action to defend Taiwan from China for 1st time
Majority of Australians back military action to defend Taiwan from China for 1st time
2022/06/30 13:32
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
From fake rifles to naval bases: thick fog hangs over China’s plans in Solomon Islands
2022/03/25 14:42