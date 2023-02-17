Alexa
KMT physically blocks Premier Chen Chien-jen's speech

Legislators occupied podium at Legislative Yuan on Friday morning

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/02/17 15:30
KMT legislators display placards protesting labor insurance policy, long term care staff shortages, and unaffordable housing at the Legislative Yuan t... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) was prevented from delivering a planned policy address to parliament on Friday (Feb. 17) when a group of Kuomintang (KMT) legislators occupied the podium where the speech was due to be delivered.

KMT Acting Secretary General Tseng Ming-chung said his party blocked Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member Chen’s speech to protest his party’s handling of labor insurance reform, energy policy, low wages, housing, and the lack of long-term care staff.

KMT legislators held up placards with messages such as “labor insurance is a black hole to which you turn a blind eye” and “can’t buy, can’t rent, housing justice is nowhere in sight."

The KMT also protested the DPP’s planned NT$6,000 cash rebate that is to be issued to every Taiwanese citizen (and some foreign residents) later this year. KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that Chen would only be allowed to deliver his speech if the amount was upped to NT$10,000, according to CNA.

DPP Secretary General Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said in an interview before the session that the interruption was expected, though it was unfortunate the KMT would resort to such methods. He hoped they would realize this was the wrong path to take.

There were no physical altercations reported between the legislators, and Chen Chien-jen is expected to return to the legislature to deliver the delayed report on Feb. 24.
Chen Chien-jen
Tseng Ming-chung
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Kuomintang (KMT)
Legislative Yuan
protest

