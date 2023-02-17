Liz Truss says allies must stand by Taiwan, stand up to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss called for democratic allies to deepen international engagement with Taiwan and stand up to China at the Tokyo Symposium of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) on Friday (Feb. 17).

In her first major diplomatic appearance since leaving office, Truss warned the G7 nations and other allies about the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party. She urged allies to urgently prepare a detailed list of sanctions that would be applied to China in the event they attack or threaten Taiwan.

“We must learn from the past. We must ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself. And we must work together across the free world to do this,” said Truss at the IPAC symposium. Countries should increase support for Taiwan with diplomatic, economic, and military measures as soon as possible, said Truss.

“It’s so important to do all we can to support Taiwan, because prevention is better than cure. If we build up the defense links now, if we build up the economic links now — that will help protect Taiwan and protect freedom.”

In addition, Truss called for a new economic alliance to mirror the military alliance of NATO. Such an alliance would serve to safeguard democratic nations and their economies from potential threats of coercion or subversion by the Chinese government.

Liz Truss also expressed regret for attending a state-sponsored banquet for China’s leader Xi Jinping (習近平) in 2015. She warned her successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and the rest of the U.K. government that now is the time to take a tougher stance on China.

The full text and video of Liz Truss’ speech can be found her webpage.