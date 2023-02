Terry Fiddler of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, wears his dance regalia as he participates in the Pow Wow Grand Entry procession, kicking off the thr... Terry Fiddler of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, wears his dance regalia as he participates in the Pow Wow Grand Entry procession, kicking off the three-day Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the event, an annual celebration of Native American culture and arts, which brings together members of various tribes from across the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)