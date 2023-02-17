Hickline hits 3 North Florida beats Lipscomb 114-111 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jose Placer' scored 32 points and Jareius Hicklen hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with less than five seconds to go in the second overtime to give North Florida a 114-111 win over Lipscomb 114-111on Thursday night.

Regulation and the first overtime ended with misses but on this occasion Hicklen took the took a pass in the right corner, dribbled once to move to his left, pumped faked as a defender went by him and calmly drilled the winner.

Placer had five assists for the Ospreys (12-15, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jicklen added 19 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Carter Hendricksen was 6 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Bisons (16-12, 8-7) were led in scoring by Jacob Ognacevic, who finished with 27 points and six rebounds. Derrin Boyd added 24 points, five assists and five steals for Lipscomb. Will Pruitt also put up 19 points, 11 assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.