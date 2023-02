People cross a suspension bridge over the San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Peruvians have found ways to manage th... People cross a suspension bridge over the San Juan de Lurigancho district in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Peruvians have found ways to manage their daily lives even as police and protesters clash across the country amid political turmoil over the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, who was later arrested for trying to dissolve Congress. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)