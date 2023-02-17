Taiwan reports 15,173 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 15,440 local COVID-19 infections Friday (Feb. 17), as well as 267 imported cases and 78 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 6,802 males, 8,357 females, and 14 individuals whose gender is still being confirmed. The cases ranged in age from under 5 to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,817, followed by Taoyuan City with 1,929 and Taichung City with 1,811. Kaohsiung City reported 1,777 cases, Taipei City 1,369, Tainan City 1,278, Changhua County 690, Hsinchu County 435, Pingtung County 407, Miaoli County 364, Hsinchu City 358, Yunlin County 328, Yilan County 319, Keelung City 279, Nantou County 235, Chiayi County 219, Hualien County 197, Chiayi City 155, Taitung County 119, Kinmen County 45, Penghu County 33, and Lienchiang County seven.

The 78 newly reported deaths were 50 male and 28 female local cases aged from 40 to 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between June 6, 2022 and Monday (Feb. 13). It was said 74 had chronic diseases and 52 did not receive three vaccine shots; and they died between June 7, 2022 and Tuesday (Feb. 14).

The 267 new imported cases included 123 males and 144 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 17 and Thursday (Feb. 16).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,894,283 COVID cases, including 9,841,104 domestic cases and 53,125 imported ones. The 17,397 fatalities include 17,376 due to local infections 21 imported cases.