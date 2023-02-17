Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers to perform at Creamfields Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Calvin Harris, DJ Mag’s No. 16 DJ, will make his first-ever festival appearance in Taiwan at Creamfields in early April, reports said Friday (Feb. 17).

The Scottish DJ, who has worked with a wide range of pop stars from Dua Lipa to Pharrell Williams and Sam Smith, will be the headliner on the second day of the April 1-2 event at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei City.

American duo The Chainsmokers and Dutch DJ Tiesto, known for the club hit “Jackie Chan” and No. 15 on the DJ Mag list, are scheduled to perform on April 1. According to a Creamfields Taiwan Facebook post, the lineup also included British-based trio Above & Beyond, and Danish DJ Morten, known for his projects with France’s David Guetta.

Tickets for the event will range from NT$2,800 ($92) to NT$8,000 depending on when they’re bought and whether they cover one day or the full event. The tickets will go on sale at kktix.com on Feb. 26.

In April, Taipei will also host the Ultra Taiwan festival, with Dutch top DJs Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren headlining the one-day event.