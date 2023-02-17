Thompson scores 28 as Tennessee Tech downs Lindenwood 77-68

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 28 points as Tennessee Tech beat Lindenwood 77-68 on Thursday night.

Thompson added six assists for the Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Jayvis Harvey scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Jaylen Sebree shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Lions (9-19, 4-11) were led by Keenon Cole, who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Caldwell Jr. added 21 points and four assists for Lindenwood. In addition, Brandon Trimble finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee Tech hosts UT Martin while Lindenwood visits Morehead State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.