Murdix scores 25, Texas A&M-CC edges Nicholls 78-74

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Terrion Murdix scored 25 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hold off Nicholls 78-74 on Thursday night.

Murdix added three steals for the Islanders (18-9, 11-3 Southland Conference), who have won seven straight. Trey Tennyson totaled 17 points and five rebounds. Owen Dease recorded 13 points.

The Colonels (13-12, 8-5) were led by Lance Amir-Paul with 20 points and five assists. Caleb Huffman added 10 points and eight rebounds. Edoardo Del Cadia finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Texas A&M-CC visits McNeese and Nicholls hosts Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.