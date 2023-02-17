No. 2 Houston handles SMU, sets eyes on No. 1 ranking again

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 20 points, freshman Jarace Walker added 14 and No. 2 Houston cruised to an 80-65 victory over SMU on Thursday night.

With a win at home Sunday over Memphis, the Cougars could be in line for their third stay atop The Associated Press Top 25 poll this season after losses by No. 1 Alabama and third-ranked Purdue.

Jamal Shead had 13 points and eight assists for the Cougars (24-2, 12-1 American Athletic Conference) in their sixth consecutive win.

Zhuric Phelps had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Mustangs (9-18, 4-10), who lost by 34 at Houston last month and never gave the often-raucous Moody Coliseum crowd much chance to get loud a year after a two-point upset of the Cougars at home.

MARYLAND 68, NO. 3 PURDUE 54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 20 points and Maryland used a dominant stretch in the middle of the second half to rally past Purdue and deal the Boilermakers their second consecutive defeat.

The Terrapins (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) trailed 37-29 before going on a 29-4 burst to take control.

Hakim Hart added 13 points for Maryland, which defeated a top-three team for the first time since toppling then-No. 3 Iowa 74-68 on Jan. 28, 2016. Maryland improved to 14-1 at home this season.

Students stormed the court — and one even climbed onto the basket — after Maryland earned its fourth victory of the season over a ranked team.

Zach Edey and Braden Smith both scored 18 points for Purdue (23-4, 12-4), which has lost three of four — all on the road.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, NO. 25 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 70

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston scored 16 points, Elias King added 15 and Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016.

Middle Tennessee (16-11, 9-7 Conference USA) avenged an 85-67 loss to then-No. 21 FAU on Jan. 26 in its first home game against a ranked team since the 2008-09 season. Middle Tennessee’s previous victory over a Top 25 squad came against No. 2 Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders led 56-41 with 10 minutes left. FAU (24-3, 14-2) twice got within three in the final minute,but Middle Tennessee made free throws at the other end each time to regain a two-possession lead.

Eli Lawrence finished with 13 points and Justin Bufford added 12 for Middle Tennessee.

Alijah Martin scored 15 for Florida Atlantic, which was coming off consecutive 90-point games.

