Charleston earns 88-66 victory over Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 15 points in Charleston (SC)'s 88-66 victory over Elon on Thursday night.

Smith shot 5 for 14, including 5 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (26-3, 14-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson added 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Ben Burnham shot 3 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the Phoenix (7-21, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Sean Halloran added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Elon. Sam Sherry also had 11 points and two blocks.

___

