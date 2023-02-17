Saint Vincent and the Grenadines foreign minister grateful for Taiwan's contributions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Foreign Minister Keisal Peters expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s contributions to her nation’s development during a meeting with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Thursday (Feb. 16)

Peters especially thanked Taiwan for its support in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ education and vocational training, according to a foreign ministry press release. She pointed out that these areas are her nation’s top priority.

The foreign minister said she hoped the two countries will continue to strengthen existing cooperation and exchanges.

Peters said that although Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a small country, it has always stuck to its principles. Her country has always had diplomatic support for Taiwan and will continue to fully back Taiwan in the international community, she said.

Peters, who came to Taiwan to attend the Empower Women, Empower LAC forum, thanked the Taiwan government for inviting her and said it is great to witness Taiwan's outstanding achievements in gender equality during this trip.

Wu praised Peters, who was appointed to the position by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves last year, for being the Caribbean nation’s first female foreign minister. He also said it is admirable to share the concept of promoting gender equality through technology and education, as well as the active actions of the Holy Nation government to promote women's empowerment.

Wu said that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important friend in the Caribbean and has advocated for Taiwan’s international participation over the years. The governments of the two countries have also cooperated closely to improve the well-being of the two peoples, he added.

In order to assist Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in promoting higher education and talent cultivation, Taiwan will continue to promote women's participation in the economy and provide vocational training for Vincentian youth, Wu said. In the future, Taiwan will also help more outstanding Vincentian students to come for further studies and deepen bilateral cooperation and non-governmental exchanges, he said.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a reading room at the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines embassy in Taipei, Peters described Vincentians as resilient and hardworking people. She encouraged her fellow nationals in Taiwan to “continue to put (their) best foot forwards” and to continue to love and cooperate with the Taiwanese.

When asked to give bilateral relations with Taiwan a letter grade, Peters gave an “A+.”