Telfort has 17, Northeastern defeats Monmouth 77-62

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort scored 17 points to help Northeastern defeat Monmouth 77-62 on Thursday night.

Telfort had five rebounds for the Huskies (9-17, 5-10 Colonial Athletic Association). Masai Troutman scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from distance). Alexander Nwagha shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points. The win snapped a seven-game skid for the Huskies.

Klemen Vuga finished with 23 points for the Hawks (6-22, 5-10). Monmouth also got 11 points and four steals from Jack Collins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.