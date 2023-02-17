Walton puts up 21 in Wichita State's victory against Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaykwon Walton scored 21 points as Wichita State beat Temple 79-65 on Thursday night.

Walton shot 6 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Shockers (14-12, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Kenny Pohto was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to add 12 points. James Rojas was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds and five steals.

Hysier Miller led the way for the Owls (14-13, 8-6) with 17 points and four assists. Zach Hicks added 15 points and six rebounds for Temple. In addition, Damian Dunn had 14 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.