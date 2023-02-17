Japan-US Iron Fist military exercises simulate defense of Pacific islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) and Japan’s Ground Self Defense Forces (GSDF) began a month-long series of joint training exercises on Thursday (Feb. 16) in southwestern Japan.

Around 1,700 personnel will join the exercises, which will simulate defending and recapturing small islands.

The “Iron Fist” exercises are intended to build interoperability between Japanese and U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region. Now in their 17th year, this year’s drills are the first to be held outside of California and are scheduled to conclude on March 12.

The move from the eastern Pacific to the western Pacific is in response to China’s aggressive behavior and heightened concern over a potential conflict with Taiwan. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has made it clear that Japan takes the threat of a conflict between China and Taiwan seriously, by increasing military spending and strengthening regional alliances in recent months.

According to the Japan Times, exercises will be held on islands in Okinawa Prefecture, as well as areas of Kyushu’s Kagoshima Prefecture and Oita Prefecture. Around 800 members of the GSDF’s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade will cooperate with around 900 members of the USMC’s 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, while ships from Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) and the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet will provide support for the exercises.



A newsletter from the USMC reports that the five-week exercise will include elements of “advanced marksmanship, amphibious reconnaissance, fire and maneuver assaults, logistics and medical support, and fire support operations, such as mortars, artillery and close-air support.”



Reports from the Ryukyu Shimpo identified several islands that will serve as training grounds for operations simulating the defense and recapture of islands. These include the islands of Tokunoshima, Kikaijima, and Irisuna. The island capture exercises will involve the use of MV22 Osprey aircraft, CH-53E Super Stallion transport helicopters, and AAV7 amphibious landing vehicles.