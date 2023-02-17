Wyoming passes resolution supporting Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wyoming State Legislature has passed a resolution in support of Taiwan with overwhelming majorities in both chambers backing the country's participation in international organizations, closer economic and trade relations with the U.S., and deeper ties with Wyoming.

The Wyoming House of Representatives approved Joint Resolution SJ0007 calling for support for Taiwan on Jan. 30, while the Wyoming Senate passed it on Feb. 14. The resolution said the Taiwan-U.S. relationship is profound, and both respect the universal values of democracy and human rights.

It noted Taiwan is the eighth-largest trading partner of the U.S. and the sixth-largest purchaser of agricultural products. In the spirit of the Taiwan-U.S. Educational Initiative from 2020, Taiwan's Ministry of Education and Wyoming's Department of Education signed a memorandum of understanding on educational cooperation in 2022 to "further promote teacher and student exchanges and cultural awareness."

The resolution said the U.S. has and will continue to support Taiwan's active participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization, and the International Criminal Police Organization.

Next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the sister relationship between Taiwan and Wyoming. The two sides have cooperated closely in the areas of economics, trade, culture, and education.

The resolution was proposed by Senate President Ogden Driskill and was signed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday (Feb. 15).