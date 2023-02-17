US Marine commander says littoral regiment could be deployed to Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 12th Marine Littoral Regiment could be deployed to the Taiwan Strait in case of a conflict, Marine Corps Commandant David Berger said recently.

"Where we go from Okinawa, I think, will be always in the context of where the risk is to something that's destabilizing, where the risk is to the national interest of the U.S. and other countries," Berger said, adding that any relevant decision is made by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, per Nikkei.

The expanded regiment, previously the 12th Marine Regiment, was agreed upon by the U.S. and Japan following the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting in January, according to the U.S. Naval Institute. The unit is expected to be formed by 2025 and will have “advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as anti-ship and transportation capabilities,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during the meeting.

The regiment would be able to island hop undetected to carry out various missions, including intelligence-gathering and anti-ship missile operations, in the region.

Additionally, Berger said loitering munitions could play a role in blocking enemy access to strategic chokepoints by sea, Nikkei cited him as saying.

In the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese military could prevent Taiwan from reaching its eastern sea routes or even try entering the Pacific by sailing through the first island chain. Attack drones with anti-ship missiles could be effective in stopping China from pursuing these strategies.

Berger said the U.S. and Japan should cooperate more closely on logistics and intelligence sharing. Any maneuver U.S. Marine forces conduct in the area is "very tightly woven together with the Self-Defense Force," he said.

The U.S. Marine Corps is currently in the process of establishing multiple marine littoral regiments under a restructuring plan proposed by Berger in 2020. The new units will give up much of their heavy artillery and armor in exchange for more missiles and drones, according to Reuters.